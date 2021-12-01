Monson case: Case registered against NRI Anitha Pullayil for revealing name of Pocso victim

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch on Tuesday registered a case against Italy-based Keralite Anitha Pullayil, for allegedly revealing the identity of a victim in a case registered under Pocso Act.

The related incident took place in October when Anitha allegedly revealed the identity of a minor during a television show on cases registered against conman Monson Mavunkal.

Crime branch received the recorded copy of the live programme from the TV channel and the statement of channel authorities were also recorded.

The investigation team will now record the statement of Anitha, who is currently in Italy, online. Anitha is an office-bearer of World Malayali Federation.