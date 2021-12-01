STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unvaccinated teachers should stay away from students: V Sivankutty

Teachers who have not yet taken Covid vaccine should stay away from teaching students and they won’t get any support from government, said Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Published: 01st December 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Teachers who have not yet taken Covid vaccine should stay away from teaching students and they won’t get any support from government, said Education Minister V Sivankutty. Inaugurating the new building at Chundangappoyil HSS, Thalasserry, on Tuesday, he said that the government is not in a position to play with the safety of students to protect the selfish interests of a group of teachers.

“The general education sector in the state is on a journey towards excellence. Government has allotted 72 new Plus one batches this year to accommodate students who had passed SSLC examinations,” minister said. AN Shamseer, MLA, presided over. Kathirur panchayat president P P Sanal, PTA president P Chandran, among others spoke.

