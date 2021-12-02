STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28-year-old pregnant woman found dead in a pond in Kasargod; kin allege 'mental torture' at her husband's house

Fameetha had married a Mumbai native Rasool about one year ago. She was eight months pregnant

Death

For representational purposes

By Online Desk

KASARGODE: A 28-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was found dead in a pond in Kasargod district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Fameetha, daughter of late Ahmed Khaleed Akhtar and Zubeida of Thalangara.

Fameetha had married a Mumbai native Rasool about one year ago. She was eight months pregnant, sources said.

Famitha's kin alleged that the mental torture she suffered at the hands of her husband had forced her to resort to the extreme step.

Fameetha ventured out of her house on Tuesday evening. When she failed to return home, her kin lodged a police complaint.

Meanwhile, her body was recovered from a pond in the village. 
The body was immediately shifted to the government general hospital for postmortem.
Further investigations are on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

