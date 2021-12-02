STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After a year, Kodiyeri to return as CPM state secretary soon

The party is likely to make a formal announcement to this effect very soon, said highly placed sources.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exactly a year after he stepped down from the party post citing health issues, CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is all set to return as the party state secretary. Kodiyeri is most likely to return to the helm well before the party district conferences begin on December 10.    

The party is likely to make a formal announcement to this effect very soon, said highly placed sources. The party politburo has already given its nod for Kodiyeri’s return before the state conference next March. 
 “Kodiyeri’s health has improved and his return as secretary is under active consideration.

In effect, he’s the secretary now as he has been discharging all duties in this regard. Now, only a formal decision by the secretariat is required,” said a source who added that, most probably, it could happen before the beginning of the district conferences. 

Earlier, there were reports that Kodiyeri is fit to reassume the post and may take charge without delay. Speculation about this has been rife, especially after his son Bineesh Kodiyeri got bail in the money laundering case. Though it was expected that the decision would be made at the state committee meet in the first week of November, it got delayed. Later, it was expected that the CPM would announce the same after the politburo meeting last month. 

Now with the district conferences coming up, Kodiyeri is also keen to return. He would be attending almost all district conferences this time around. He would be attending some of the party area conferences in the state capital too. “There’s a sentimental reason too. Since the Kannur district conference begins on December 10, he would be keen to attend it as the party state secretary,” said a senior leader.  Kodiyeri had stepped down from the post last year on November 13. 

Amid speculation
Kodiyeri had stepped down from the post last year on November 13 in the backdrop of the raging controversy over the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri by the Enforcement Directorate, though both the party and he himself said it was only a “sick leave”. 
 

CPM Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
