Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A Plus One student caught hold of a man who tried to harass her while she was returning from the tuition class and handed him over to the police.The incident took place in Kozhikode city on Wednesday. Biju Kalathil, 30, a resident of Palayam, was arrested by Kasaba police.

“Lakshmi Sajith and her friend were going to the bus stop from the tuition centre near Sreekanteshwaram temple. Biju touched Lakshmi inappropriately near Mananchira Square. He walked away before she could react,” said Prajeesh N, SHO, Kasaba police station.

Lakshmi got enraged on seeing Biju misbehaving with another girl in the same manner. She ran and grabbed Biju by his shirt’s collar. When he tried to escape, Lakshmi, who is a taekwundo student, gave a kick on Biju’s back. Then, she grabbed his hands and neck together and shouted. By then, people gathered and a Pink police team that was on town patrolling reached the spot.

The Pink police handed over Biju to Kasaba police station. “Biju was arrested after recording Lakshmi’s statement. He was charged under Pocso Act. He was produced before the court after a medical examination and remanded,” said Prajeesh.

Lakshmi said: “I could gather the courage to nab him because of my taekwondo training. I have got red black belt now after four years of training. I wish other girl students also learn martial arts for self-defence.”