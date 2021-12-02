STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanan Devan Plantations ex-chairman Damu dies

T Damu, 78, former chairman of Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company Pvt Ltd and a doyen of public relations industry, passed away here on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:13 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T Damu, 78, former chairman of Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company Pvt Ltd and a doyen of public relations industry, passed away here on Wednesday. Damu started his career as a journalist and joined Tata Services Ltd Mumbai, in 1965 and was its public relations officer till 1980.

Between 1980 and 1985, he served as an executive assistant to the chairman of Keltron Group and made immense contribution in the branding of Keltron TV.  He joined Tata Tea Ltd mid-1985. He served the TTL for 14 years and was its vice-president (corporate affairs) when he left in 1999. He later joined Indian Hotels Company Ltd as vice-president (corporate affairs).

Damu was the founder president of the Public Relations Society of India. He was a member of National Tourism Advisory Council under the Union Ministry of Tourism. He was a board member of Taj Kerala Hotels and Resorts Ltd. He was active in wildlife conservation activities. He was a founding member of Kerala Travel Mart Society.

Damu penned four books and several articles. The Travel Agents Association of India had presented him with the Best Travel Writer Award in September 2002. Damu’s wife Devika Rani had predeceased him.
 He is survived by daughter Divya, son Adarsh and son-in-law Kiran Chand. The cremation was held at Santhikavadom crematorium.

