Kerala govt kicks off ‘Mission PWD’ to ensure quality, transparency

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has kicked off ‘Mission PWD’ project in the state to ensure transparency, quality and timely completion of road construction work. As part of it, a team under PWD has been constituted led by Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

The team will review the projects every two weeks to ensure the smooth sailing of these. At a press conference here on Wednesday, he said a District Infrastructure Coordination Committee (DICC) has been constituted to review the works at the district level.

Riyas said the team would visit all 140 assembly constituencies in the state in the near future to check the condition of roads. “The government has identified 50 major roads for immediate development. Road maintenance is a major issue. The government will carry out a study on the Malaysian technology for repairing the roads during monsoon,” he said.