STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt kicks off ‘Mission PWD’ to ensure quality, transparency

The state government has kicked off ‘Mission PWD’ project in the state to ensure transparency, quality and timely completion of road construction work.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas

Kerala Tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas. (File photo| Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has kicked off ‘Mission PWD’ project in the state to ensure transparency, quality and timely completion of road construction work. As part of it, a team under PWD has been constituted led by Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. 

The team will review the projects every two weeks to ensure the smooth sailing of these. At a press conference here on Wednesday, he said a District Infrastructure Coordination Committee (DICC) has been constituted to review the works at the district level.

Riyas said the team would visit all 140 assembly constituencies in the state in the near future to check the condition of roads. “The government has identified 50 major roads for immediate development. Road maintenance is a major issue. The government will carry out a study on the Malaysian technology for repairing the roads during monsoon,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp