Proposed protests in Kerala mosques ignite row

Issue is over Waqf Board postings | CPM, a few Muslim groups protest against ‘politicisation of places of worship’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The decision to raise the issue of handing over the postings at the Waqf Board to the Public Service Commission (PSC) at mosques on coming Friday has landed in a controversy with the CPM and a few Muslim groups protesting against “politicisation of places of worship”. 

The core committee of the Muslim organisations convened by the IUML on Monday announced that it will organise “ an awareness programme” on the issue at the mosques on December 3. IUML acting state general secretary P M A Salam declared that lectures will be held at mosques along with Friday sermons. 

Reacting strongly against the move, CPM said that using the places of worship for political reasons will have far-reaching consequences. In a statement, CPM state secretariat said the IUML’s move will create communal division in the state. 

“This will give an excuse to the Sangh Parivar to use temples for its political campaign. The decision has once again exposed the narrow communal policies of the IUML,” the statement said. CPM reminded the IUML that it is a political party and not a religious organisation.

“The party is implementing Sangh Parivar’s North Indian model in Kerala,” CPM said. It wanted to know what will the IUML would say if the BJP decides to use temples for its propaganda in future. CPM said believers with different political affiliations will assemble at mosques for Friday prayers and some will oppose the campaign against the government.

“This will lead to conflicts. The IUML had utilised mosques for political needs in the past too and it was the believers who opposed such moves,” the statement said. The chief minister has assured that the decision on Waqf Board will be implemented only after allaying the fears of all. CPM also wanted to know the reaction from the other constituents of the UDF on the IUML decision. Indian National League (INL) leaders, MLA K T Jaleel and others have also came out against the programme in the mosques.

Meanwhile, Salam said the decision to hold protests in mosques was taken by Muslim organisations unanimously. He told reporters in Malappuram that the Waqf properties are managed by various Muslim organisations and not by the IUML. The party has no political intentions, he said.

