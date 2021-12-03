CPM leader's murder: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan directs police to bring culprits to book

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the police to bring to book all those involved in the murder of CPM Peringara local committee secretary P B Sandeep. The police have also been told to unearth the motive behind the dastardly act, he said.

"The murder is cruel and condemnable. A political leader, who was well recognised locally, has been killed. Sandeep was a leader who was widely accepted by the people as an elected representative," Pinarayi said.

"I share the grief of Sandeep's family that has been dealt a huge loss following his demise," the Chief Minister said.

Sandeep was hacked to death by a group of men on Thursday evening. The CPM district leadership has alleged that his murder was a planned one and that RSS men were behind the attack.