STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM leader's murder: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan directs police to bring culprits to book

"The murder is cruel and condemnable...Sandeep was a leader who was widely accepted by the people as an elected representative," said the Chief Minister

Published: 03rd December 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the police to bring to book all those involved in the murder of CPM Peringara local committee secretary P B Sandeep. The police have also been told to unearth the motive behind the dastardly act, he said.

"The murder is cruel and condemnable. A political leader, who was well recognised locally, has been killed. Sandeep was a leader who was widely accepted by the people as an elected representative," Pinarayi said.

"I share the grief of Sandeep's family that has been dealt a huge loss following his demise," the Chief Minister said.

Sandeep was hacked to death by a group of men on Thursday evening. The CPM district leadership has alleged that his murder was a planned one and that RSS men were behind the attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan CPM leader murder
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp