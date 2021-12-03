STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Identity of two accused in RSS worker's murder out

One more person was arrested by the police on Thursday in connection with the murder of RSS worker Sanjit. He is reported to be an SDPI activist hailing from Chunangad near Ottappalam.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: One more person was arrested by the police on Thursday in connection with the murder of RSS worker Sanjit. He is reported to be an SDPI activist hailing from Chunangad near Ottappalam. He was arrested by Shibu Abraham, Inspector of Palakkad South police station. He was identified as Nissar alias Nishad, 37, of  Marackal, in Chunang.  

He was arrested for hatching a conspiracy to kill Sanjith and for assisting the killers to escape after committing the crime. Thus, till date the police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder which took place on November 15 at 8.45 am. 

Sanjith was killed as attackers knocked down his bike with a car and slashed him with machetes.  The remand report of the police said that five assailants came in a white Maruti 800 car and killed Sanjith, and three others had provided all support by informing them of the whereabouts of the deceased and also helping them escape from the scene.

The first two persons who were arrested are Popular Front of India (PFI) activists and they were directly involved in the crime. The third person arrested on Thursday is an SDPI activist and he planned the killing.

Meanwhile, the investigation team on Thursday evening released the photographs of the two Popular Front of India (PFI) activists who were arrested earlier. They had directly participated in the killing and their identification parade was over.  They were identified as Abdul Salaam, 32, of Adiperenda in Nenmara and Jaffer, of Athicode, in Kozhinjampara. 

