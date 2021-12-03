STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Accused escapes from police lock-up, jumps into river, drowns

The lock-up was apparently not fastened properly, so the accused managed to run away, they said.

Published: 03rd December 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

THODUPUZHA (IDUKKI): An accused, who was in the custody of the police at Thodupuzha station here, escaped from the lock-up on Friday, jumped into the adjacent river and drowned.

The accused was Shafi (35), a history-sheeter, said the police.

He escaped when he was about to take him to court.

The lock-up was apparently not fastened properly, so the accused managed to run away, they said.

"He swam almost one kilometre with the police and locals chasing him through the shore. The fire force was also there. We all requested him to come ashore but he refused. He drowned after sometime," police said.

Shafi has nearly 18 or 19 cases registered against him, they said He was apprehended this morning in an assault case, they added.

Thodupuzha river flows adjacent to the police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police station kerala jailbreak
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp