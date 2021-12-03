STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala police arrest four for allegedly murdering CPM leader Sandeep Kumar

Police said personal animosity was the cause of the murder, ruling out political reasons.

Four accused have been arrested by the Kerala police on December 3.

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Police on Friday arrested four persons allegedly involved in the murder of CPM leader P B Sandeep Kumar. The arrested have been identified as Jishnu and Nandu, both natives of Tiruvalla, 29-year-old Pramod, a native of Changanassery and 22-year-old Muhammad Faisal alias Jinas of Kannur.

The accused were taken to the Tiruvalla Pulikkeezhu police station on Friday morning. Police said a total of five persons were involved in the murder of 32-year-old Sandeep Kumar, who was CPM Peringara local committee secretary. The search for another accused, a native of Vengal, has been intensified.  

Police said personal animosity was the cause of the murder, ruling out political reasons. The CPM leadership in the Pathanamthitta district had alleged that RSS men were behind the attack. 

Sandeep Kumar, who was also a former panchayat member, was hacked to death by a group of men at around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

The attack took place near Nedumbram Chathankarimukku in Tiruvalla. Sandeep Kumar, who was traveling on a bike, was followed by the accused on three bikes who stopped and attacked him.

The CPM called a hartal in Tiruvalla to protest against Sandeep Kumar's murder from Friday morning.

The hartal is in Tiruvalla municipality, Niranam, Kadapra, Nedumbaram, Peringara and Kuttur panchayats. It began at 6.00 am on Friday and will end at 6.00 pm.

