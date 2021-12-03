Kodiyeri Balakrishnan back as CPM state secretary in Kerala after going on leave for a year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exactly a year after he stepped down from the post citing health issues, senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has returned as CPM state secretary. The party state secretariat, which met here on Friday, gave its nod for Kodiyeri's return. The New Indian Express had reported on Wednesday that Kodiyeri would return to the helm of party affairs very soon.

The CPM Politburo member had taken leave of absence from the party last November against the backdrop of the raging controversy over the arrest of his son Bineesh Kodiyeri by the Enforcement Directorate, though both the party and Kodiyeri cited his health condition as the reason for his sick leave.

Since the state was gearing for local body polls at the time, there was a general feeling that Kodiyeri should step down for the time being in order to avoid needless controversies. Left Front convener A Vijayaraghavan was officiating as party state secretary in-charge during this period.

Though his health improved, Bineesh Kodiyeri continuing in jail had been a hindrance for his comeback. Last month, Bineesh got bail in the narcotics case. Following this, there was speculation that Kodiyeri would be reinstated very soon.

Though it was expected that the decision would be made at the state committee meet in the first week of November, it got delayed. The Politburo also gave its nod for Kodiyeri's return before the state conference next March. With party district conferences set to begin on December 10, it was certain that Kodiyeri would resume charge this week itself.