Two held for shooting man to death in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Kerala police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the death of Jayan MA, who was shot dead on Monday night in Wayanad while guarding his paddy field.

The accused are local natives, Chandran and Linesh, who hail from Kambalakkad Poolakolli colony. They reside one kilometre away from the paddy field where Jayan was shot. Jayan's relative Sharun was injured in the gunfire.

"The accused had confessed that they misfired at Jayan and his relatives using their unlicensed country gun. Their target was wild boar. The police team had siezed the gun. The final postmortem report of Jayan had confirmed the use of country gun and the shots were fired from a long distance," said investigation officer Sunil MD.

Jayan and his three relatives went to Vandiyambetta from Kottathara to guard their paddy fields on Monday. They were shot while sitting in the field at 10.30 pm. Sharun was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.