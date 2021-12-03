STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two held for shooting man to death in Wayanad

The accused are local natives, Chandran and Linesh, who hail from Kambalakkad Poolakolli colony. They reside one kilometre away from the paddy field where Jayan was shot.

Published: 03rd December 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Kerala police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the death of Jayan MA, who was shot dead on Monday night in Wayanad while guarding his paddy field.

The accused are local natives, Chandran and Linesh, who hail from Kambalakkad Poolakolli colony. They reside one kilometre away from the paddy field where Jayan was shot. Jayan's relative Sharun was injured in the gunfire.

"The accused had confessed that they misfired at Jayan and his relatives using their unlicensed country gun. Their target was wild boar. The police team had siezed the gun. The final postmortem report of Jayan had confirmed the use of country gun and the shots were fired from a long distance," said investigation officer Sunil MD.

Jayan and his three relatives went to Vandiyambetta from Kottathara to guard their paddy fields on Monday. They were shot while sitting in the field at 10.30 pm. Sharun was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp