Veena George calls for vigil against ‘highly transmissible’ Omicron variant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Omicron variant reported in two persons in neighbouring Karnataka, Health Minister Veena George on Thursday called for mounting high vigil to prevent spread of the virus. She said that the state has intensified its preparedness to deal with the situation, though no Omicron cases have been reported on Kerala territort so far .

“Omicron is considered to have high transmissibility when compared to Delta and it is one aspect which makes the situation serious. If more people with comorbidities were to contract the virus, chances of them ending up in hospital are higher. We have always tried to reduce the rate of of infection,” said the health minister. According to her, the occupancy of Covid patients in hospitals is low at present. She urged people to go back to the basics of Covid protocol to prevent a surge.

People coming from high-risk countries will be tested on arrival. Those who return negative results in the RT-PCR test will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine. It will be followed by a retest on the eighth day. Even if they were to get negative results in the retest, the persons have to undergo self monitoring for another seven days. Those who test positive will be admitted to hospitals and their samples will be sent for genetic sequencing. According to the central government guidelines, two per cent of people arriving from countries other than those designated as high risk, will be tested at the airport.