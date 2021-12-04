Actor Jayasurya takes a dig at poor quality Kerala roads in the presence of PWD Minister Mohammed Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Movie actor Jayasurya on Saturday criticized the state government for the miserable condition of roads in the state.

He chose to speak his mind in the presence of PWD minister PA Mohammed Riyas.

"People who pay road tax deserve good roads", the actor said.

If one is to reason that mending the roads is difficult during monsoon season, the roads would not be in sight in Cherrapunji, Jayasurya said during the state-level inauguration of publishing the road maintenance period of PWD roads at Mascot hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Presiding over the function, VK Prashanth MLA said it was difficult to repair the road during monsoons. In response to this, Jayasurya said that if the roads could not be repaired during the monsoon season, the roads would not be there in Cherrapunji.

"One cannot evade the responsibility by citing rains. There can be many reasons. But as far as people are concerned, it's not something people need to know. People are paying tax for the road. Some people pay tax even pledging the gold chain of their wives. Hence the people expect what they deserve. Naturally, people do not need to know what the risk is for that. The conditions of roads in many parts of the state are very poor. When I recently went to a shoot at Vagamon, the roads were in poor condition. I had even informed the minister. Who will answer if a person falls on the road and dies? " Jayasurya asked.

However, Jayasurya said that the efforts being made by the government to repair the roads now are commendable and he hoped there would be better roads in the near future. He also pointed out that the toll should not be collected for a long period and it should be limited to a specific time frame as there is a tendency that the toll is being collected for a long time at many places. " Riyas is an energetic minister. We expect more good work from him. " Jayasurya added.

Mohammad Riyas said that a decisive step has been taken to ensure transparency in public works.

"If we can ensure transparency, things will become easier, " he said. However, he did not reply to the criticism made by the actor. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran was also present on the occasion.