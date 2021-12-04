CPM's man-in charge Kodiyeri Balakrishnan back at helm of affairs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A year after stepping down, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is back at the helm of state CPM. The party state secretariat, which met here on Friday, gave Kodiyeri the nod to return as state secretary. He is almost sure to get another term when the state conference in Ernakulam in March next year takes a call on it.

TNIE had reported on Wednesday that Kodiyeri would return as state secretary soon. After a meeting of the politburo members from the state supported Kodiyeri’s return, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced it at the state secretariat. The leadership felt the need of a full-time secretary at a time when party district conferences are set to begin.

A tactician, Kodiyeri, however, has his task cut out. His biggest challenge will be to keep the party’s strength intact in the only state where it is in power. Defending the party, which is under fire over political murders including the Periya case, will be another challenge.

Kodiyeri made his intentions clear soon after reassuming office on Friday by unleashing a tirade against the RSS over the murder of party official P B Sandeep Kumar in Tiruvalla on Thursday. The government too has been facing challenges — with the UDF pushing it on the back foot, especially over the police lapses.

I’m ready to face any challenge, says Kodiyeri

Close on the heels of the party initiating disciplinary action against several senior leaders including former minister G Sudhakaran, the Kannur leader also has to ensure that there is no factional feud in the party, especially when the party conferences are going on.

“The CPM is not a party in which higher-ups cannot be questioned. We are not against the democratic process of elections in conferences. If it’s being done due to factional issues, then the party will look into it,” said Kodiyeri.

Though both the party and Kodiyeri cited his health condition as the reason for taking leave of absence on November 13 last year, he stepped down after the Enforcement Directorate arrested his son Bineesh for alleged money laundering. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan has been in charge since then.

Though Kodiyeri’s health improved, he did not come back as Bineesh remained in jail. Decks were cleared for his return once Bineesh was released from jail a few days ago. After his treatment, Kodiyeri has been active in party activities and played a crucial role in seat sharing and bilateral discussions with Left allies during the recent assembly polls.

Kodiyeri told mediapersons on Friday that he has no major health issues now. Asked whether he would be targeted again by political opponents, Kodiyeri said he’s ready to face it. “I’m ready to face such challenges, whatever it may be,” he said.