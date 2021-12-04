STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dam Safety Act will benefit Kerala: Experts

Say a nat’l body will control Mullaperiyar dam and help address state’s concerns

Published: 04th December 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam row

Mullaperiyar dam brimming with water. (File Photo | Shiyami)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Dam Safety Act passed by the Parliament has triggered a debate, activists and legal experts are of the opinion that it will benefit Kerala especially in the backdrop of the Mullaperiyar dam dispute. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had condemned the Centre’s move to bring out the bill which he alleged was against the federal principles and powers of state governments.

The bill says it is expedient in public interest that the Centre take under its control the regulation of uniform dam safety procedure for specified dams. It provides for perpetual surveillance and monitoring of operation and maintenance of all specified dams.

Former union minister of state for tourism Alphons Kannanthanam said the National Dam Safety Authority to be formed as per the Act will be in control of the Mullaperiyar dam as it is an interstate reservoir. “Though the dam is operated by TN, the structure and catchment area are located in Kerala. Considering the safety concerns raised by Kerala, we can expect the intervention of the national authority in the operation of the dam,” he said.

Supreme Court Advocate Kaleeswaram Raj said the formation of the dam safety organisation should be preceded by a policy on dams. “It is always good to have a dam safety organisation at the Centre and state which will have a symbiotic relationship,” he said.

“As it is a question of human safety, it should not be made a controversy. As Mullaperiyar is a matter of concern for Kerala, a legislation by the state will also have legal validity. The committees at the national and state level should work cordially giving primacy to the safety of people. Meanwhile, the proposal to build a new dam at the ecologically-sensitive area is unscientific and insane,” he said.

The formation of a national authority will be in Kerala’s interests as the monitoring by a national agency will help in effectively addressing the state’s safety concerns, said former chairman of Mullaperiyar Protection Council K A Mohandas. “The dam and catchment area are located in Kerala and TN is reaping the benefits. It is not concerned about the safety of people living in downstream areas. Despite heavy rain, they are more concerned about maintaining water at the maximum permissible level,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Dam Safety Act
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp