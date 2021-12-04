Kerala couple and their three children dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

By Online Desk

KOZHIKODE: Five members of a family hailing from Kerala died in a road accident in the Bisha province in Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammed Jabir (48) of Beypore in Kozhikode district, his wife Shabna (36), and their children Laiba (7), Saha (5), and Lutfi (3).

Sources said that the family was relocating to Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia after Jabir got transferred to a company there. After transporting the household goods in a truck the family was proceeding to Jizan from Jubail when a vehicle belonging to a Saudi citizen crashed into Jabir's car killing all the five members of the family on the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to the Al-Rain Hospital mortuary.

Volunteers hailing from Kerala have contacted the embassy to take measures to fly the bodies to Kerala.