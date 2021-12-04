STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala couple and their three children dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

The family was relocating to Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia after Jabir got transferred to a company there. 

Published: 04th December 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Online Desk

KOZHIKODE: Five members of a family hailing from Kerala died in a road accident in the Bisha province in Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammed Jabir (48) of Beypore in Kozhikode district, his wife Shabna (36), and their children Laiba (7), Saha (5), and Lutfi (3).

Sources said that the family was relocating to Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia after Jabir got transferred to a company there. After transporting the household goods in a truck the family was proceeding to Jizan from Jubail when a vehicle belonging to a Saudi citizen crashed into Jabir's car killing all the five members of the family on the spot.

The bodies have been shifted to the Al-Rain Hospital mortuary.

Volunteers hailing from Kerala have contacted the embassy to take measures to fly the bodies to Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bisha province Saudi Arabia Car accident Beypore Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp