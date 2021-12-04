STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sumi Shyamraj's paradise: Kerala woman earns by growing ornamental plants in just 3-cents of land

Sumi Shyamraj's dedication and commitment in coming up with seedlings of ornamental and vegetable plants from a small area has reached far and wide.

Published: 04th December 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sumi Shyamraj, K S Shyamraj and their daughter Niranjana (L) and Sumi Shyamraj with one of her ornamental plants (R)

Sumi Shyamraj, K S Shyamraj and their daughter Niranjana (L) and Sumi Shyamraj with one of her ornamental plants (R)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

T'PURAM: A young farmer from Aluva, Sumi Shyamraj, had been reaping rich dividends by selling ornamental plants during the Covid-19 pandemic from her three cents of land. 33-year-old Sumi's determination to remain a farmer, harvesting vegetables and ornamental plants, saw her taking 16 cents of land in her neighbourhood on lease. But with a tad bit of disappointment she says "the owner of the leased land sold the plot recently", pushing her back to three cents of land.

Daughter of KK Ashokan and Saija, Sumi got into farming seeing her parent's passion towards it. Her dedication and commitment, in coming up with seedlings of ornamental and vegetable plants from a small area has reached far and wide.

Recently, actor Mammootty approached her and bought 100 Begonia's, Liang Li micro lotus and Red Peony Lotus for his new home at Vyttila in Kochi. 

Cherthala Thuravoor native, Sumi had pursued a diploma in civil engineering and had also worked in the same field. But she always wanted to take up her passion which saw her chucking her well-settled job in the construction sector and plunged into organic vegetable farming. 

Just before the 2018 floods, Sumi had 22 goats, 200 chickens, a cow and also a pet dog. It is surprising to note that all these were reared in her three cents of land, 'Kanisherry Chira'. While the livestock and cattle occupied ground space, Sumi put up her vegetable and ornamental plants atop her terrace.

"Majority of my livestock and cattle perished in the 2018 floods which submerged Aluva. Post floods, I decided to widen my horizon by entering into rearing and selling ornamental plants. During the height of the Covid pandemic, my plants reached almost every nook and corner of the state. This gave an opportunity to enhance my livelihood from the sale of organic vegetables", Sumi told The New Indian Express.

Her collection of ornamental plants comprises mostly Episcia, Begonia, different varieties of  Anthuriums and Jewel Orchid. With pride Sumi says that if not for her husband, K S Shyamraj, who runs a tyre business, she would not have been able to  collect 50 varieties of Episcia, which is a genus of flowering plants in the  African violet family.

​She is happy as their three-year-old daughter, Niranjana, too has shown a liking towards plants. Her videos on farming caught the  attention of Nestle India Ltd which led them to honour her for the service she is doing to spread farming  and also for motivating women to earn a livelihood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumi Shyamraj Kanisherry Chira
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp