District meets from Dec 10, CPM conferences to now enter crucial phase

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM party conferences are set to enter a crucial phase with the beginning of district conferences from December 10. Since most of the district secretaries are yet to complete three terms, the maximum cap placed by the party, most of them, except the Palakkad secretary, are likely to continue for another term.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is back at CPM’s helm, will be present for most of the district conferences. Also, the chief minister’s attendance in the meetings is apparently aimed at silencing criticism against the party leadership and the official faction, besides nipping any factional moves or rebel contests in the bud. Several seniors, including politburo members from the state, central committee members and state secretariat members, will attend the conferences.

Incumbent secretaries in most of the district committees are likely to stay for another term, as the party has issued strict directives to prevent any contest. However, Palakkad will get a new secretary as incumbent C K Rajendran, who took over in 2012, has completed three terms.

Though a couple of names, including that of former MP N N Krishnadas, are doing the rounds, sources say a new face may be chosen as Krishnadas is not a favourite of the official faction. It will definitely be the nominee of A K Balan and P K Sasi – who call the shots in Palakkad – who gets lucky. The most keenly-watched district conference would be in Ernakulam, where the party’s growth has been hit.

The recent action it took against a slew of leaders has worsened things. The party demoted 10 leaders, including district secretariat member C K Manishankar. With many old warhorses either out or politically inactive, the Ernakulam committee may witness a total revamp. “In district and state conferences, chances are slim for a contest or the victory of a rebel candidate. The latter will happen only if there are major factional issues. In Ernakulam, where many faced action after the election, things will be tough for CPM in future,” said political analyst N M Pearson.

In Ernakulam district, which once witnessed an intense fight between the VS faction and CITU faction, CPM does not occupy a strong political space now. Veterans like M M Lawrence and K N Raveendranath are suffering from health issues, while others like S Sharma have been inactive after the assembly poll.

This time, more women are expected to make it to district committees, even district secretariats. However, a woman district secretary is unlikely even now. N P Kunjumol, who took over as CPM Meenangadi area secretary in Wayanad recently, is among the very few woman area secretaries of CPM. However, as directed by the party, more women and youngsters will be inducted into the district leadership this time.

District conferences

Kannur: December 10-12

Ernakulam, Wayanad: December 14-16

Pathanamthitta, Malappuram: December 27-29

Kollam, Palakkad: December 31-January 2

Idukki: January 3-5

Kozhikode: January 10-12

Kottayam: January 13-15

T’Puram: January 14-16

Thrissur, Kasaragod: January 21-2

Alappuzha: January 28-30