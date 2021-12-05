STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kadakkavoor sexual abuse case: Mother accused of assaulting her son acquitted

It said it was after his mother found out that he had watched pornography while living with his father abroad that the boy accused her of sexual assault. 

Published: 05th December 2021

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Pocso court judge KV Rajneesh on Saturday acquitted the 45-year-old woman who was accused of having sexually assaulted her 13-year-old son at Kadakkavoor. The special investigation team (SIT) formed following a High Court order said the boy’s statement was not credible. It said it was after his mother found out that he had watched pornography while living with his father abroad that the boy accused her of sexual assault. 

The police probing the case had submitted its report before the court on June 21, rubbishing the boy’s allegation. It said he levelled the allegation on his own and was not tutored by anyone.

The woman was arrested in December last year based on her husband’s complaint that she had sexually abused her 13-year-old son for almost three years. She spent nearly 40 days in jail before the HC granted her bail. Observing that the allegation was wild in nature, the HC had ordered the police to check whether the boy was tutored by anyone to give a statement against his mother.

