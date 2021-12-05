STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Residents up in arms against city gas station project at Thrissur's Chowannur

In one acre and 37 cents of land at Chowannur, work on a City Gas Station project of Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Ltd has been progressing despite the resistance from local people.

Published: 05th December 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Proposed City Gas station project site (Photo | Express)

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: To implement big development projects, society always has to pay a price, either as displacement of natives or causing harm to nature. The residents of Chowannur in Kunnamkulam fear that it would be an entire generation that would have to pay the price if they allow the setting up of a city gas station in a densely populated area violating all regulations.

In one acre and 37 cents of land at Chowannur, work on a City Gas Station project of Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Ltd has been progressing despite the resistance from local people. According to Pradeep V K, a resident whose house is located close to the gas station, "the company commenced the construction works on the land under the guise of setting up a mobile phone tower. But later we came to know that it was a project to supply gas to Mangaluru and other places."

As per the project, the city gas station will handle 7 lakh cubic ft of gas per day. A compressed gas station will also be set up here for vehicles that run on it. Processed gas will be supplied to other states through the pipeline. The company received authorisation from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory (PNGR) Authority to set up the gas station as per the PNGRB Act. Residents alleged that the company violated norms while setting up the station.

In addition, it is also alleged that the company filled a pond in the land for construction purposes. Even though the residents filed a complaint with the Kunnamkulam municipality, no action was taken.

At present, the construction work has been temporarily stopped as KSEB issued a stop memo realising the danger behind the setting up a gas station near the 110 KV high tension tower. The norms also restrict the setting up of city gas station in densely populated areas putting the safety of the public at risk. As per the regulations, in densely populated areas, there should not be residents within a one-mile perimeter of the compound wall of the city gas station.

Within 15 m perimeter of the gas station, seven houses are located while within 200 m 126 houses are located. "We lodged a complaint with the district administration and chief minister's office. If they continue the work on the city gas station it will be a huge disaster in the making. We want our kids to stay safe in future and hence we need to fight against it today," said Pradeep.

The collector's office replied to the complainant that the procedures for authorisation to set up the gas station from various departments were underway and the residents would be called for a hearing at the right moment to share their concerns.

Kunnamkulam MLA A C Moideen said that the city gas station at the site was a proposed project and the company has received authorisation for the same. "There are several departments involved in checking the safety measures while setting up the gas station. The fire and safety department and local body will definitely look into the matter. If there is any kind of violation of existing rules, the state government will look into it," he said. When asked about the 110 KV high tension line at the site, Moideen said that he was not aware of it.  


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gas station project Chowannur gas station project
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp