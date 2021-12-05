STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vellappally at SNDP Yogam’s helm: Silver jubilee fete launch on Sunday

The event will be held at Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, at 4pm. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the meeting. 

Published: 05th December 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of Vellappally Natesan at the helm of SNDP Yogam as its general secretary and as secretary of SN Trust, on Sunday.  The event will be held at Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, at 4pm. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the meeting. 

Various social service activities initiated by the organisation will also be launched at the function. Reception committee convenor Thushar Vellappally said that Union Minister V Muraleedharan will deliver the keynote address. 

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will inaugurate the Civil Service Entrance Training Project of the SNDP. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will launch the housing project. Sree Narayana Dharma Sangam president Swami Sachidananda will speak, Thushar said. 

As part of the celebrations, the SNDP Yogam and SN Trust will launch a slew of projects to help economically backward sections. Around 100 houses will be constructed for financially backward people from the community and facilities for higher education for economically weaker students will be arranged. Treatment aid and many other projects will be implemented in the one year, Thushar said.

 The programme will be held adhering to Covid protocol, said convener Santhosh Arayakandi.  “Live webcast of the function will be arranged. “Due to Covid restrictions, only a limited number of leaders and workers of the SNDP can attend the function. The meeting will be arranged simultaneously at 128 places across the world,” Santhosh said. 

Study materials, including laptops, will be distributed to students and a scheme for insurance cover for all branch secretaries will be inaugurated at the function, said committee coordinator K Padmakumar and publicity convenor Sinil Mundapally.

The Yogam will launch a skill labour bank and new generation courses in the educational institutions under it. Implementation of various social security initiatives and the measures to spread Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings are part of the year-long celebrations, the leaders said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellappally Natesan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp