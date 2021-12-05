Vellappally at SNDP Yogam’s helm: Silver jubilee fete launch on Sunday

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the year-long celebration of the 25th anniversary of Vellappally Natesan at the helm of SNDP Yogam as its general secretary and as secretary of SN Trust, on Sunday. The event will be held at Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, at 4pm. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over the meeting.

Various social service activities initiated by the organisation will also be launched at the function. Reception committee convenor Thushar Vellappally said that Union Minister V Muraleedharan will deliver the keynote address.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will inaugurate the Civil Service Entrance Training Project of the SNDP. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will launch the housing project. Sree Narayana Dharma Sangam president Swami Sachidananda will speak, Thushar said.

As part of the celebrations, the SNDP Yogam and SN Trust will launch a slew of projects to help economically backward sections. Around 100 houses will be constructed for financially backward people from the community and facilities for higher education for economically weaker students will be arranged. Treatment aid and many other projects will be implemented in the one year, Thushar said.

The programme will be held adhering to Covid protocol, said convener Santhosh Arayakandi. “Live webcast of the function will be arranged. “Due to Covid restrictions, only a limited number of leaders and workers of the SNDP can attend the function. The meeting will be arranged simultaneously at 128 places across the world,” Santhosh said.

Study materials, including laptops, will be distributed to students and a scheme for insurance cover for all branch secretaries will be inaugurated at the function, said committee coordinator K Padmakumar and publicity convenor Sinil Mundapally.

The Yogam will launch a skill labour bank and new generation courses in the educational institutions under it. Implementation of various social security initiatives and the measures to spread Sree Narayana Guru’s teachings are part of the year-long celebrations, the leaders said.