Kerala BJP chief Surendran alleges CPM conspiracy in Sandeep's death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president K Surendran has sought a probe into CPM’s role in the conspiracy behind the killing of P B Sandeep Kumar, the CPM Peringara local secretary. Casting serious aspersions on the CPM local leadership, Surendran alleged there is a clear conspiracy behind Sandeep’s murder.

Interacting with reporters here on Sunday, Surendran claimed that a section of the local CPM leaders were already aware of the plan to murder Sandeep from the talks going around. “Within minutes of the killing, banners appeared in Tiruvalla, which shows that they were prepared for it,” he alleged.

He recalled that Sandeep’s close confidant and DYFI leader, Manu, had alleged that it was a goonda group that killed him. But within half an hour, Manu had to delete his Facebook post, claimed Surendran.

He also demanded an expert police team be appointed to probe the murder.