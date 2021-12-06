Kerala: School reopening right step, say health experts

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A MONTH since the reopening of schools in the state, there has been no notable surge in Covid cases among schoolchildren. The trend — which validates the reasoning behind some health experts’ push for classes to start in schools — comes as a relief especially in the wake of the finding that more than 5,000 teachers and other school staff in the state are yet to get vaccinated against Covid.

When compared to other states, Kerala had reopened its schools much later owing to the high prevalence of Covid cases. Even the decision to reopen was finally made after two months of expansive deliberations and preparations. Now, after closely observing the Covid situation in schools over the past month, the state is considering the extension of school hours to that of pre-Covid time.

According to Dr T P Jayaraman, state president of Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), there has been no significant increase in the number of Covid-infected children after school reopening. “The IAP had thought that a surge was unlikely, which was why we stressed it was high time the schools were opened,” he said.

“No dramatic change in Covid cases has taken place due to the reopening. However, an absence of surge does not mean that children were not newly infected. We can’t say this for sure as a majority of infections are asymptomatic and mild,” said Dr Sheeja Sugunan, paediatric intensivist and assistant professor at Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital.

Ahead of reopening, there had also been apprehensions among parents regarding the multi-system inflammatory disorder in children (MIS-C), a health condition considered to be a late manifestation of Covid. Though rare, the disease mostly affected healthy children and was therefore flagged by health specialists. “The MISC situation hasn’t seen much change after the second wave. If the school reopening has triggered such a health crisis, we will come to know by next month,” said Dr Sheeja.

Some experts, meanwhile, slammed the unvaccinated teachers and staff for shirking their social responsibility. “There is no justification for teachers who are not fully vaccinated. They are giving a wrong message,” said Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram. The state government has also taken a tough stance against the presence of unvaccinated teachers and staff in schools.