STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: School reopening right step, say health experts

A MONTH since the reopening of schools in the state, there has been no notable surge in Covid cases among schoolchildren.

Published: 06th December 2021 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

​When compared to other states, Kerala had reopened its schools much later owing to the high prevalence of Covid cases.

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A MONTH since the reopening of schools in the state, there has been no notable surge in Covid cases among schoolchildren. The trend — which validates the reasoning behind some health experts’ push for classes to start in schools — comes as a relief especially in the wake of the finding that more than 5,000 teachers and other school staff in the state are yet to get vaccinated against Covid. 

When compared to other states, Kerala had reopened its schools much later owing to the high prevalence of Covid cases. Even the decision to reopen was finally made after two months of expansive deliberations and preparations. Now, after closely observing the Covid situation in schools over the past month, the state is considering the extension of school hours to that of pre-Covid time.

According to Dr T P Jayaraman, state president of Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), there has been no significant increase in the number of Covid-infected children after school reopening. “The IAP had thought that a surge was unlikely, which was why we stressed it was high time the schools were opened,” he said.

“No dramatic change in Covid cases has taken place due to the reopening. However, an absence of surge does not mean that children were not newly infected. We can’t say this for sure as a majority of infections are asymptomatic and mild,” said Dr Sheeja Sugunan, paediatric intensivist and assistant professor at Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital.

Ahead of reopening, there had also been apprehensions among parents regarding the multi-system inflammatory disorder in children (MIS-C), a health condition considered to be a late manifestation of Covid. Though rare, the disease mostly affected healthy children and was therefore flagged by health specialists. “The MISC situation hasn’t seen much change after the second wave. If the school reopening has triggered such a health crisis, we will come to know by next month,” said Dr Sheeja.

Some experts, meanwhile, slammed the unvaccinated teachers and staff for shirking their social responsibility. “There is no justification for teachers who are not fully vaccinated. They are giving a wrong message,” said Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram. The state government has also taken a tough stance against the presence of unvaccinated teachers and staff in schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
schoolchildren Covid cases Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp