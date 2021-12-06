STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodiyeri visits Sandeep’s house, says party will take care of dependents

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the house of P B Sandeep Kumar in Tiruvalla on Sunday. The party’s Peringara local secretary was killed on Thursday.

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA : CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday visited the house of P B Sandeep Kumar, the Peringara local secretary who was killed on Thursday. 

Kodiyeri said the party will take care of his dependents. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian accompanied him to Sandeep’s residence in Chathenkari. The CPM Pathanamthitta district committee will be tasked with ensuring a job to the slain leader’s wife while his kids will be extended financial support to pursue their studies, Kodiyeri said.

He alleged that the murder was executed by the RSS-BJP leadership. People from different locations were mobilised for the attack, he added.

Meanwhile, the police team probing the case is examining the authenticity of a purported phone conversation between one of the accused and his friend soon after the murder. The phone conversation points to a possible conspiracy angle and the attempt to replace the original assailant group with dummy accused. The police have approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking custody of the accused.

