Thalassery coop hosp poll: Congress district panel emerges winners

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In an intense battle of prestige, the panel led by District Congress Committee (DCC) defeated the group led by former KPCC executive member Mambaram Divakaran in the elections to the board of directors of the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital Society held on Sunday. Divakaran, who was expelled from the party recently, saw all 12 members of his ‘rebel panel’ trounced by the official group.

With this, Divakaran will step down as chairman of the hospital society, a position he had held since 1991. This, in political circle, is seen as another victory for state Congress president K Sudhakaran. The Sunday’s election was also viewed as a battle between the two strong Congress leaders in the district.The day also witnessed some minor scuffles between the two sides. “This is the victory of democracy. We thank the voters who stood with us during this election,” said DCC president Martin George.