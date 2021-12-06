STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vellappally’s contribution to edu sector commendable, says Kerala Governor

The governor hailed Vellappally’s leadership in the social service and education sectors.

Published: 06th December 2021 02:33 AM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presenting a memento to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan at the felicitation function in Cherthala on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Mini

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The year-long celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of Vellappally Natesan at the helm of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam as its general secretary and as secretary of the SN Trust was inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday. The event was held at Sree Narayana College, Cherthala, here. 

The governor hailed Vellappally’s leadership in the social service and education sectors. “The two organisations could implement the vision and teachings of Sree Narayana Guru with Vellappally at the helm. Vellappally has been guided by both vision and strong will to empower society,” he said. 

The governor said that under the leadership of Vellappally, the number of branches of the Yogam has increased to 6,456 from 3,882 and academic institutions from 42 to 127. He upheld the message of Sree Narayana Guru to become enlightened through education, he said.  

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who presided over the function, said that Vellappally could take the Yogam and SN Trust to new heights while keeping true to the concepts envisioned by Sree Narayana Guru. 

He said the Yogam has been playing a major role in the development of industrial, educational and social sectors of the state.   The development and welfare programmes of SNDP Yogam and SN Trust were launched on the occasion. 

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, BJP state president K Surendran, reception committee convenor Thushar Vellappally, Vellappally’s wife Preethy Natesan, convenor Arayakandi Santhosh and Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham president Swami Sachidananda spoke.

