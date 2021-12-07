STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High Court: Can’t allow govt to appoint MLA’s son, it cripples equality

The court observed that any person who wants to secure a government job will have to prepare earnestly, participate in a written test and interview or such other procedures.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If permission is granted to create a supernumerary post and give an appointment to the dependent of an MLA, then it would give a free hand to the government to make similar appointments to children of persons holding various posts right from the panchayat president, the Kerala High Court observed on Monday. If that happens, it would be nothing but absolutely crippling equality and equal protection of laws, making the qualified candidates wait outside to get a government job, the court observed.

The court issued the order while directing the government to terminate R Prasanth — son of former CPM MLA the late K K Ramachandran Nair — from government service. The order came on a petition seeking to quash the order appointing Prasanth as assistant engineer (electronics) in the public works department after creating a supernumerary post.

The court observed that any person who wants to secure a government job will have to prepare earnestly, participate in a written test and interview or such other procedures. Prasanth has been appointed to the state service on the sole consideration that he is the son of an MLA and his family requires employment on compassionate grounds. Thus, he is individually put on a higher pedestal, violating law and overlooking and flouting the rules made for that purpose. 

The court said the state has prescribed guidelines to improve the financial hardship of the kith and kin of the government servants or employees who died in harness and has set apart a percentage of the vacancies in various departments. But the government can’t extend the same to the relatives of MLAs or any other person of their choice, observed the court.

