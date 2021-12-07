STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Kerala, sub-inspector of police collapses and dies while playing badminton

Published: 07th December 2021 02:09 PM

KP Ratheesh

KP Ratheesh

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A sub-inspector of police attached to the Nadapuram police station collapsed and died while playing badminton on Tuesday.

KP Ratheesh, 51, a native of Kakkattil died at around 8 am while playing with his friends. He was taken to a hospital in Kakattil but died on the way.

It was only four months since he joined Nadapuram station. Before that, he had served in the Control Room, Nadapuram for five years. Sources in the Control Room said that he had served for 29 years including in Valayam police station, Kuttiady, and Thottilpalam.

Cases of people, fitness enthusiasts, and fitness-conscious celebrities, dying from a severe heart attack while exercising have received media attention nowadays. The deaths 43-year-old Malayalam Television actor Sabari Nath died due to cardiac arrest while playing badminton on September 17, last year. The popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who was 46-year-old died recently after a massive heart attack following a two-hour workout in the gym. 

Ratheesh is survived by his wife Shanima and daughter Ashima

