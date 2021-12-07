Kerala youth dies by suicide after failing to get bank loan for sister's marriage

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A 26-year-old man died by suicide at his residence here after a bank went back on its promise to sanction a loan, which would help him to purchase jewellery for his sister's marriage.

Vipin P V, a native of Gandhi Nagar in Thrissur, was frantically trying to procure money for his sister's marriage, which was fixed for Sunday. A family friend said, "Vipin lost his job in a private firm due to the pandemic-induced financial crisis. He had applied for the loan for meeting marriage expenses including the purchase of jewellery."

On Monday, after getting information from the bank about the loan not being sanctioned, he sent his mother and sister to a jewellery shop to purchase gold ornaments for the marriage. He assured them that he would come with the money by the time they select the ornaments. As his mother and sister waited at the jewellery store, Vipin went to his house and hanged himself, police said.

