IT sector witnessing boom in Kerala, job opportunities increase by 40% from pre-Covid times

This has also resulted in several global players approaching the IT sector for various services. 

By Pooja Nair
KOZHIKODE: The IT sector, which had not been doing particularly well in pre-Covid days, has witnessed significant growth this year. In the wake of Covid, several organisations — including those from the education and other sectors — have been pressing ahead with digitisation moves. This has thrown up massive employment opportunities in the IT sector. 

According to the estimates, employment opportunities in the state’s IT sector have increased by as much as 40%.Compared to 2019, this year has witnessed the biggest hiring spree since the days of the IT boom. Though the IT sector had found itself in a spot soon after Covid set in, things have turned around as demand for IT professionals started increasing. This has also resulted in several global players approaching the IT sector for various services. 

The sector has also witnessed a drop in migration of IT professionals to Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi and Mumbai, as increased opportunities and better pay prospects have resulted in several graduates opting to stay back in Kerala.

“The sector’s strong market revival and growth will benefit Kerala-based companies. A majority of  IT firms from the state, which participated in this year’s Gitex Global 2021, Dubai, and international tech fest, were from the district. This has opened up great opportunities for Malabar-based companies,” said Cyberpark general manager Vivek Nair.

“There was a time when graduates freshly out of engineering colleges had to spend months or even years looking for jobs in our industry. But things have changed drastically now as demand for skilled professionals has increased,” said startup company CEO  Rohit Nair, who first started his venture at the NIT-C incubation centre and later shifted to an independent space. “This has come as a major relief for the sector. International companies are satisfied with the performance of the IT sector here, which has led to this business growth,” he added.

