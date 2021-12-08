STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police draw severe flak at CPM area conference

The delegates felt that there are RSS and SDPI supporters among police officials.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police and home department held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan drew severe flak at the CPM Chala area conference. The three-day conference, which drew to a close on Tuesday, also witnessed heavy criticism of the party-ruled Thiruvananthapuram corporation.   The functioning of state police came under severe criticism at the conference. Some of the delegates were of the view that the government had lost control of the police. 

To substantiate the point, they referred to the recent murder of CPM local secretary in Tiruvalla. The initial police version that the murder was not political killing, but the result of personal enmity, showed the way the police have been treating the CPM, they pointed out. 

“Delegates from almost all local committees under Chala area committee severely criticised the home department. In general, police officials have been taking an anti-Left approach on various issues. Even the Congress and  BJP leaders get better treatment if they went to police stations with an issue,” said a source. 

The delegates felt that there are RSS and SDPI supporters among police officials. Delegates pointed out a number of cases where police intervention was not in favour of the public. The public are scared of visiting police stations. They have lost trust in police, the delegates said. The government has failed to rein in police. Corruption and delay in project implementation in  corporation also drew flak.  Adv Jail Kumar, son of former Communist leader Avanakuzhi Sadasivan, was elected  the new area secretary. Nemom and Vithura area conferences will begin on Wednesday. 

