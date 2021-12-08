STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Private bus owners in Kerala warn of strike if concessional fare for students not hiked

However, the minister is not in favour of a steep hike, even after the Justice M Ramachandran Commission recommended that the minimum concession fare should be Rs 5

Published: 08th December 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private bus owners have warned of an indefinite strike from December 21 if the government fails to accept their demand for raising the student concession fare. The warning came a day ahead of the transport minister Antony Raju’s meeting with the Justice M Ramachandran Commission on Thursday.

Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF), the umbrella organisation of bus operators in the state, had demanded that the government raise the minimum bus fare from Rs 8 to Rs 12. They also demanded that the student concession fare should be hiked from Rs 1 to Rs 6. However, the minister is not in favour of a steep hike, even after the commission recommended that the minimum concession fare should be Rs 5. The government had held talks with student organisations who also opposed a steep hike. However, the bus operators wanted the hike to save the industry.

“The method used for fixing concession charges are arbitrary and are often at a disadvantage to the bus operators. Students constitute most of the passengers in private buses and there is no point in hiking the base fare without raising the concession fare,” said Lawrence Babu, chairman of Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF).

"A private bus which operates 300 kilometers in a day needs Rs 7500 for diesel which is Rs 2000 more than the pre Covid period. At the same time, the number of passengers has reduced. At present, students constitute 60 percent of the passengers while other passengers have found alternative arrangements during the lockdown. We need 94 students to find money for one litre of petrol. When KSRTC introduced bond services for students, they charged Rs 110 for a student to travel 10 kilometres. So the government also knows the actual cost of travel," said T Gopinathan of the All Kerala Bus Operators Organisation (AKBOO).

The bus operators were planning to hold a strike on November 8. But they deferred it on the assurance from the minister that their concerns would be addressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala private buses
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp