VK Sanoj elected DYFI state secretary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM Kannur district committee member VK Sanoj has been elected the new state secretary of DYFI, the youth wing of CPM. Sanoj comes to the top position as per the CPM decision which overruled the DYFI leadership’s suggestions. 

The position of state secretary had fallen vacant after incumbent A A Rahim took over as DYFI national president. Incumbent state president S Satheesh will continue. A DYFI central committee member, Sanoj was working as its state joint secretary. The Kannur leader had earlier worked as DYFI Kannur district secretary and SFI state vice-president. 

A state committee meeting on Tuesday selected Sanoj as the next state secretary. The DYFI leadership was of the view that incumbent president S Satheesh or treasurer S K Sajesh should be chosen as the state secretary. However the CPM secretariat decided against the same and proposed the name of Sanoj.

As per the party decision, Sanoj has been given charge for the time being as DYFI organisational elections will be held after four months. It has been pointed out Sanoj has come to the top position as the nominee of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who took over as CPM state secretary last Friday.

