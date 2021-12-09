STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
29 containers loaded with tyres from US found dumped

A similar incident had occurred in Kochi in 2017 when tonnes of e-waste from the US and Germany under the guise of computer spares and photocopiers were unearthed. 

Published: 09th December 2021

Tires, Tyre, Car parts

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs has launched a detailed probe into the incident in which 29 containers loaded with worn-out tyres from the US were found dumped here under the guise of wastepaper. Officers said that they suspect that the consignment was part of a deal struck between American and Indian firms to dump tyre waste in India.   

The containers, which arrived at Vallarpadom International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT), have been impounded and the crew of the steamer which shipped the consignment from US to Kochi has been summoned for questioning. Customs officials said that though the name of  importer was shown as ‘Mason Impex Pvt Ltd, New Delhi’, on checking it emerged that there was no such firm functioning in the listed address and the importer details were fake.

“We suspected foul play when the importer didn’t turn up with documents for clearing the containers from the terminal. The containers were opened and inspected. All of them were  stacked with worn-out tyres,” officers said, adding, they are almost certain that it was an attempt to dump waste tyres in India. “It’s illegal to import waste materials to India. We have strong anti-dumping rules and appropriate action will be taken,” they said.

Lately, customs has heightened its surveillance following inputs that there are attempts by rackets to import waste material from the US and other countries to India. A similar incident had occurred in Kochi in 2017 when tonnes of e-waste from the US and Germany under the guise of computer spares and photocopiers were unearthed. 

