Centre to Kerala HC: Petrol not under GST due to financial constraints

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Centre informed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that the GST Council decided not to bring petrol and diesel under Goods and Services Tax because of the high revenue implications and fiscal constrains induced by Covid.

The court had directed the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to inform the genuine reason why petroleum products could not be brought under the GST regime. The order was issued on a petition filed by M C Dileepkumar, chairman, Kerala Pradesh Gandhi Darshan Vedhi, challenging the GST Council’s decision.

It was a conscious decision of the GST Council as these products yield significant revenue for both the Centre and the states, the CBIC told the court. The Centre and the states are extending stimuli in all areas for the economy to recover from the disruptions caused by Covid. Tax revenues are required to ensure that the socio-economic initiatives undertaken in the larger public interest are not adversely affected, it said.

The GST Council had been empowered by the Constitution of India under Article 279A to recommend the date on which GST could be levied on petroleum products.