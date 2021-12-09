LDF finishes slightly ahead in LSG bypolls, wrests 2 corp wards 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF and UDF won 16 and 11 seats, respectively, while the NDA prevailed in one seat in the by-elections held to 32 local body wards in the state on Tuesday. The winners included four independents, including an LDF rebel.

Ahead of the bypolls, the LDF was holding on to 17 seats while the UDF and NDA had 14 and one seat, respectively.While the bypolls helped the LDF retain power in Piravom municipality, the CPM-led front wrested Gandhinagar and Vettukad wards in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram corporations, respectively.An LDF rebel won in Ariyacode ward of Erimayur grama panchayat in Palakkad.

The bypolls also helped the UDF retain power in Irinjalakuda municipality and Unnikulam panchayat in Kozhikode. The Congress-led front also won in Kanhangad municipality. BJP wrested the North Edalipparakudi ward in Edamalakkudy grama panchayat in Idukki from the LDF by one vote. However, the saffron party lost the Naduvilakkara ward in Thevalakara grama panchayat to the RSP.