Man’s superstitious beliefs caused wife’s death: Kin

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have registered a case against a man after his wife’s relatives complained that she died because of his superstitious beliefs. Noor Jahan, 44, was taken in an ambulance from her rented house in Jathiyeri to Aluva around 4am on Monday, the Valayam police said. According to the complaint, Jamal phoned Noor Jahan’s mother, Kunjayisha, at 4am on Tuesday to convey the news of her death. The police said the woman was suffering from a rare skin disease, pemphigus vulgaris, for the past one year. The relatives alleged that Jamal refused Noor Jahan hospital services and instead took her to a religious centre in Aluva, where she died without getting proper treatment.

The relatives said they had once taken Noor Jahan to a private hospital in Kozhikode for treatment, helping cure her of the skin condition. One of her relatives, Faisal lodged a complaint with the Valayam police alleging she was denied expert treatment. “According to the complaint, Jamal refused to take Noor Jahan to hospital even when the skin infection worsened. He had taken her to various hospitals. No evidence has been found that he took her to a religious centre in Aluva. Jamal said she was taken to a hospital there,” said Ajeesh A, SHO, Valayam police station.

However, the police have registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 of CrPC, the officer said.

The body, which was being brought to Kallachi from Aluva, was shifted to the mortuary at the District Hospital in Vadakara following a police directive. After the inquest procedure, the body was taken to the Kozhikode medical college hospital for postmortem on Wednesday.