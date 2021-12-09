STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man’s superstitious beliefs caused wife’s death: Kin

The police have registered a case against a man after his wife’s relatives complained that she died because of his superstitious beliefs. 

Published: 09th December 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Noor Jahan

Noor Jahan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have registered a case against a man after his wife’s relatives complained that she died because of his superstitious beliefs. Noor Jahan, 44, was taken in an ambulance from her rented house in Jathiyeri to Aluva around 4am on Monday, the Valayam police said. According to the complaint, Jamal phoned Noor Jahan’s mother, Kunjayisha, at 4am on Tuesday to convey the news of her death. The police said the woman was suffering from a rare skin disease, pemphigus vulgaris, for the past one year. The relatives alleged that Jamal refused Noor Jahan hospital services and instead took her to a religious centre in Aluva, where she died without getting proper treatment. 

The relatives said they had once taken Noor Jahan to a private hospital in Kozhikode for treatment, helping cure her of the skin condition. One of her relatives, Faisal lodged a complaint with the Valayam police alleging she was denied expert treatment. “According to the complaint, Jamal refused to take Noor Jahan to hospital even when the skin infection worsened. He had taken her to various hospitals. No evidence has been found that he took her to a religious centre in Aluva. Jamal said she was taken to a hospital there,” said Ajeesh A, SHO, Valayam police station.   

However, the police have registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 of CrPC, the officer said.
The body, which was being brought to Kallachi from Aluva, was shifted to the mortuary at the District Hospital in Vadakara following a police directive. After the inquest procedure, the body was taken to the Kozhikode medical college hospital for postmortem on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp