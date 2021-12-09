STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pantheerankavu case: NIA says Usman is CPI (Maoist) area committee member 

According to the probe agency, around eight cases have been registered against Usman in Kerala since 2010.

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency Logo (Photo | National Investigation Agency Official Twitter)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday claimed that C P Usman, third accused in the Pantheerankavu Maoist case, is an area committee member of the CPI (Maoist).  The submission was made at the NIA court in Kochi while the bail petitions of Usman and Vijith Vijayan were being considered.

Usman, who was named accused along with Alan Shuhaib, Thwaha Fazal and Vijith Vijayan in the Pantheerankavu case in 2019, was arrested by Kerala’s Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in September this year. According to NIA, the ATS had subsequently recovered two letters that elaborated on his close association with top Maoist leadership and his operations from the urban wing of the party. 

Similarly, after the encounter at Nilambur in 2016, a letter had been recovered from the location where Usman was mentioned as an area committee member of the banned outfit. “Usman is also a close associate of C P Jaleel who was killed in the encounter at Vythiri in 2019. He is a full-time party member and one of the leaders of Maoist activities in Kerala,” NIA submitted at the court.

According to the probe agency, around eight cases have been registered against Usman in Kerala since 2010. He was named accused in the torching of a bank manager’s car in Wayanad, and another case pertaining to the pasting of Maoist posters outside a court compound in Wayanad. 

Another case has been registered against him for destroying public property in the name of revolution in Thrissur, submitted NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta at the court. Meanwhile, the lawyer representing Usman claimed that he was a living victim of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). “Usman’s involvement is yet to be proved in any of the cases registered against him. Still, he was jailed on several occasions under the UAPA,” he submitted.

