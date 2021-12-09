STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revamp of Congress unit in Kerala expected to be completed by end of this month

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the appointment of Jebi Mather as the Mahila Congress state president by party president Sonia Gandhi, the last leg of the state unit's organisational restructuring is expected to be completed by the end of this month. Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan have directed that the names to be considered for the state secretary posts be taken from the general secretaries who have been given charge of districts.

Jebi Mather who owed allegiance to the 'A' group had the blessings of Sudhakaran and Satheesan which saw Sonia Gandhi approving her appointment without much delay. Following the appointment of the 23 state general secretaries in October, the state leadership had slowed down a bit in the selection process of secretaries. Immediately after the allocation of district charges to the state general secretaries on November 24, the state leadership had sought the probable list of secretaries from all 14 districts.

"The Congress state leadership will be holding talks with senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala in the next two weeks. We intend to complete the organisational revamp by New Year," a top Congress leader told TNIE.

Meanwhile, there has been an inordinate delay in the appointment of district committees of the Youth Congress. A section of senior and YC leaders blame national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal for diluting the norms brought in for the selection of the YC district leaders. Those youth leaders who had scored good marks in the previous YC elections will be selected to the new committee. But the state party leadership has not intervened in the selection process. The current YC state committee headed by MLA Shafi Parambil has got one-and-a-half years left in its tenure.

"Kollam and Alappuzha district YC office-bearers have to be appointed. The new district committees will be constituted as per the performance in the previous elections. There will be some additions as well as deletions," YC state vice-president K S Sabarinadhan told TNIE.

KSU state president K M Abhijith will continue in office as he is under 27 years. Only the KSU district committees will be reconstituted.

