Rs 10 lakh for kin of those who died during poll duty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Wednesday decided to provide ex gratia payment as suggested by Central Election Commission for those who died or suffered permanent injuries while executing poll duty during local body elections in the state. The decision would have retrospective effect from 2015. As per the decision, a payment of Rs 10 lakh would be given to the kin of victims who died during poll duty. If the death was due to terrorist attack or bomb explosion, the amount would be H20 lakh. Those who suffered permanent injury like losing limps or eye vision would be given a payment of Rs 5 lakh.

Other major decisions

The government has extended the term of the Ju N Ramachandran Commission constituted to formulate special rules for purchases and acquisitions by the police department, by six months. The rank of IAS officers of Sharmila Mary Joseph, Tinku Biswal, Rabindra Kumar Agarwal and K S Sreenivas would be promoted to the rank of principal secretary.