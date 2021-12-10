Dialogues of 'Churuli' atrocious: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday observed that the dialogues in the Malayalam film Churuli were “atrocious” in nature. The court made the observation after examining the video clips of the movie produced by the petitioner. Justice N Nagaresh also issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Thiruvananthapuram; MD of Sony Pictures Network India Pvt Ltd, Mumbai; director of the film Lijo Jose Pellissery; co-producer Chemban Vinod Jose; and actors Joju George and Jaffer Idukki.

The notice was issued on a petition filed by Peggy Fen of Thrissur seeking a directive to remove Churuli from the OTT platform. At the hearing, Central Government standing counsel Mini Gopinath, who appeared for the CBFC, said the film being shown on SonyLiv is not its certified version. The film was certified A (Adult) with suitable excisions/modifications by CBFC.

The petitioner said most families have subscribed to OTT platforms following the closure of theatres amid the pandemic. The petition said the film contains filthy and offensive words, which outrage the modesty of women and children.The movie is accessible to everyone including children and teenagers. Though the movie is capable of invoking a sense of curiosity and mystery in the minds of the audience, there is an overdose of foul language, said the petition.It is common for people to imitate the dialogues of movies and if a similar situation happens following this movie, it will affect public morality and tranquillity.