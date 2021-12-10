Four days after giving birth, Kerala woman drowns her baby in a bucket of water

By Online Desk

KOTTAYAM: A woman hailing from Kanjirappally in Kottayam district killed her four-day-old baby to death by drowning it in a bucket filled with water, police said.

Nisha, who is a mother of five, delivered her sixth baby at her house in Idakkunnam recently. Nisha is differently-abled. She was ashamed of having another child and the police said she realized that she could not raise another infant. Moreover, she feared she would be socially ostracized.

The family was not doing financially well either as they lived with their five children in a single-bedroom house.

Her husband Suresh, who works as a painter, is the lone bread earner of the family, he had gone out for work, and only Nisha and the children were at home.

Nisha had earlier given a statement to the police that the baby was immobile and she asked her eldest child to put the baby in the bucket. Police were suspicious of the statement. They interrogated her after the postmortem report came. Finally, Nisha admitted to drowning the baby. She was arrested and remanded in custody. Police have also started measures to relocate the couple's five children. They have sought the help of the Child Welfare Committee in this regard.