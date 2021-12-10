STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Finance Corporation pulls plug on private bus operators, backs out of funding CNG conversion

Owners of 8 buses got Rs 4 lakh aid; corporation stops scheme after a few fail to pay EMIs on time

Published: 10th December 2021 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

One of the buses that was retrofitted with CNG kit in Kochi

One of the buses that was retrofitted with CNG kit in Kochi (Photo | EPS, Arun Angela)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The private bus owners’ move to convert the buses to CNG to tide over the rising petroleum prices has received a major jolt. Kerala Finance Corporation (KFC), which had agreed to provide a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for converting each vehicle into CNG mode, is learnt to have scrapped the project.The corporation had given loans to convert eight buses into CNG engine in the state, but the sudden move has left the bus owners worried. 

According to members of the bus owners association, the government has made tall claims of reviving the private bus industry, which has been through a rough patch after the pandemic hit the country.“Though the government announced a big revival plan of providing loans for converting private buses to CNG, nothing happened. Now, KFC is not ready to sanction the amount that it had promised earlier.

Only eight buses in Kochi got the loan. They are not considering the applications of other bus owners. What is the point in announcing such a big revival plan? How can we fight the rising fuel prices?” asked George Joseph, member of the Private Bus Owners’ Federation and owner of the state’s first CNG-converted private bus. Bus owners said if a bus is run on CNG, it will help reduce the daily expenses by up to Rs 4,000. 

They believe that if the government provides a loan of Rs 4 lakh to meet the installation cost, the expense can be recovered within a year. Due to the hike in fuel prices, over 50 bus owners in Kochi alone are ready to switch to CNG. If the vehicle runs on diesel, it will be difficult to meet the daily expenses. KFC’s decision to scrap the loan scheme is unjust,” said a bus owner.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that KFC has issued an oral instruction to all its branches to withhold the loan distribution. Sanjay Kaul, IAS, who took charge recently as the managing director of KFC, took the decision after a few bus owners failed to repay the loans, it is alleged. 

“A few bus owners failed to pay the EMIs on time. If the situation remains so, this will add more burden on the corporation. Already, we have issued loans to nearly 10 bus owners. But a few people are not repaying it on time. We are forced to withhold the project for a few months,” said a top KFC officer.Kaul could not be contacted for comments despite attempts to reach him at his office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala government Kerala finance deparment Kerala CNG buses Petroleum prices
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp