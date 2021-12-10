KSRTC revises salary; basic pay almost tripled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to revise the salaries of KSRTC employees after a decade. Now, they will get a minimum monthly pay of Rs 23,000, up from Rs 8,730. The new master scale is on par with the 11th Pay Revision Commission recommendations for other government employees, Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Thursday.

He made the announcement after holding talks with recognised trade unions in KSRTC. He also said KSRTC will go ahead with the launch of Swift — a separate transport company for the operation of long-distance services — in January. The new salary scale is applicable from June 2021, and the employees will start getting the revised salaries from January 2022, the minister said.

Given the revision, KSRTC will have to find over Rs 100 crore for salaries every month. In October, KSRTC generated a revenue of Rs 113.77 crore, compared to an expenditure of Rs 270.78 crore. Though the revenue rose to Rs 121 crore in November, the expenditure continued to be on the higher side.

The minister also announced a series of duty reforms and ways to improve efficiency. Women working as drivers, conductors and mechanics will get extended maternity leave of up to a year over and above the statutory six months. During that period, they will get a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 without losing service and pension benefits.

Drivers taking 20 duties a month will get Rs 50 as a special allowance, and Rs 100 for more than 20 duties. “The duty pattern will be revised as per the Motor Transport Workers Act. The job criteria in all sections shall be revised,” said Antony Raju.

A new cadre of driver-cum-conductors will be deployed in long-distance services within a range of 500km, he said. The crew change system will be introduced in interstate services. KSRTC has also decided to promote long leaves of up to five years among employees aged above 45. During the period, they will get a 50% salary.