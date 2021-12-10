STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waqf board posts move to destroy unity of community: IUML

However, the CPM came out with a statement that the decision would result in clashes in mosques. 

Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurating the Waqf Protection Rally organised by the IUML in Kozhikode on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

KOZHIKODE: The protest rally organised by the IUML in Kozhikode on Thursday against the government move to hand over the appointments in Waqf Board posts to the PSC cautioned Muslim organisations about efforts being made to divide the community. All speakers, including high-power committee member Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and acting state general secretary P M A Salam, urged the community to stay united.

Sadiq Ali Thangal said the greatest asset for the Muslim community is its unity. “IUML has given paramount importance to this unity, which should not be destroyed,” he said. Kunhalikitty said IUML will not allow anyone to touch the rights of minorities. He said the issue is not just leaving the Waqf Board appointments to the PSC, but about robbing the rights of the institution. “Keeping the unity in the community intact and ensuring close ties with other communities are the priority of the IUML,” he said. 

Salam said the decision to create awareness on the Waqf Board issue through the religious institutions was taken unanimously by all Muslim organisations. It was not a call to stage protests inside the mosques, he said. However, the CPM came out with a statement that the decision would result in clashes in mosques. 

“Following this, religious leaders decided that they should not allow any untoward incident to happen in mosques as it would send a wrong signal. Instead, programmes could be organised at mahal and panchayat levels,” Salam said. League leaders M K Muneer, K P A Majeed, Panakkad Syed Rashid Ali Shihab Thangal, Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, K M Shaji and others attended the rally.

