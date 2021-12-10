STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special meeting of Kerala top cops on December 10

The security scenario will also be reviewed in the light of intelligence reports garnered over the period.

Published: 10th December 2021 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 06:18 AM

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Anil Kant will convene a special conference of senior officers on Friday to review the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the recent political murders in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta.

The security scenario will also be reviewed in the light of intelligence reports garnered over the period. Deliberation on the investigation into the cases registered under the Pocso Act will also be held. “The meeting is also expected to chalk out a strategy to address domestic violence and disputes and the role police should play in addressing in such issues. These matters will be discussed as the police had recently come under fire for its handling of domestic violence cases, including the case reported in Aluva,” said a source. 

