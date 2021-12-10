STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman sets herself, two daughters ablaze in Kozhikode eight months after husband's death

Though the mother and daughters were rushed to a private hospital in Perambra and later to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, all succumbed to their injuries

Published: 10th December 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Priya (35) , Niveditha (4) and Punya Theertha (13).

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A woman poured kerosene on her body and set herself ablaze after killing her two children at Perambra here in the wee hours.

The deceased were identified as Priya (35), wife of late Prakashan Nadukandi, and her children Punya Theertha (13) and Niveditha (4). The incident happened at their home around 2.30 am on Friday.

Though the mother and daughters were rushed to a private hospital in Perambra and later to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, all succumbed to their injuries.

Priya's husband Prakashan died eight months ago after a cardiac arrest.

Perambra police have started an investigation. Sajeev Kumar, SHO Perambra police said, "Police have filed a case under Section 302 of the IPC because the four-year-old Niveditha can't take the decision of suicide. Her death will be treated as murder. Meanwhile, the elder daughter had indicated thoughts of suicide the day before their death. The trio lived with Prakashan's mother. On Thursday night, Priya and her daughters slept in a separate room. After the death of Prakashan, the family faced financial issues and depression. Priya was going for daily wage work to support her family."

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

